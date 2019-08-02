

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were trading mixed on Friday as trade war fears hit risk assets hard.



Spot gold declined half a percent to $1,436.84 per ounce, after hitting a two-week high of $1,446.10 earlier in the session.



The precious metal remains on track for a third weekly gain in four. U.S. gold futures, however, were up 1.15 percent at $1,448.75.



Risk sentiment waned after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to slap a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from next month.



Trump also threatened to further raise tariffs if Chinese President Xi Jinping fails to move more quickly to strike a trade deal.



The trade spat is only going to get worse as Beijing said it would not give an inch under pressure from Washington.



'If America does pass these tariffs then China will have to take the necessary countermeasures to protect the country's core and fundamental interests,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted as saying in Beijing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX