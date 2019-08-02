Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 310.4615 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 183418 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 15542 EQS News ID: 851159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2019 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)