Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 5, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_1911 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-11-20 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-11-20 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012955235 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 1911 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB