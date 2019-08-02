

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.13 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $3.95 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $69.09 billion from $73.50 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.13 Bln. vs. $3.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $69.09 Bln vs. $73.50 Bln last year.



