

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $179 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $1.38 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $179 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.35



