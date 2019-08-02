

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology plc (STX) said that it expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.90, plus or minus 5%, and revenue of $2.55 billion, plus or minus 5% for the first quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share and revenues of $2.53 billion for fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Friday pre-market trade, STX is trading at $44.00, down $2.26 or 4.89 percent.



The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on October 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 25, 2019.



