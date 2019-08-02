

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.31 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $38.85 billion from $42.24 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.31 Bln. vs. $3.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $38.85 Bln vs. $42.24 Bln last year.



