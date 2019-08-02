

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. job growth matched economist estimates in the month of July, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 193,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 164,000 jobs compared to the spike of 224,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with economist estimates.



