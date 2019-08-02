

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the value of U.S. imports and exports showing similar declines, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing the U.S. trade deficit was little changed in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed slightly to $55.2 billion in June from a revised $55.3 billion in May.



Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $54.6 billion from the $55.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The report said the value of imports slumped by $4.6 billion or 1.7 percent to $261.5 billion, while the value of exports tumbled by $4.4 billion or 2.1 percent to $206.3 billion.



