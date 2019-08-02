Panasonic offloaded some of its PV interests to Chinese HJT cell maker GS-Solar and Kyocera is advertising further savings from its solar operations but neither business unit acted as a significant drag on wider group figures.Solar kept a relatively low profile in the latest quarterly results published by Japanese conglomerates Panasonic and Kyocera. With Osaka-based Panasonic having announced in May it would be spinning off its solar R&D operation and Malaysian PV manufacturing arm into a joint venture with GS-Solar (China) Co Ltd, there was barely any mention of the contribution made by solar ...

