ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Retains Questrade for Market Making Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") pursuant to which Questrade will provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies and applicable securities law and regulations.

The term of the agreement is for one year, beginning August 1, 2019. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice. Questrade will be paid $4,850 a month for its services pursuant to the agreement. Though Adcore and Questrade are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and Questrade will not receive shares or options as compensation, Questrade and its clients have or may have a direct interest in the securities of the Corporation.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). Adcore's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a $27 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

ABOUT QUESTRADE

Questrade, Inc., provides Canadians with high-speed, direct access trading in the U.S. and Canadian stock and options markets through its IQ trading platforms. Questrade offers market making services on behalf of TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies, providing liquidity on the stock exchanges for shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements including those related to the contract referenced herein involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

