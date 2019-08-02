

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced on its website that Bimbo Bakeries USA is recalling Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the packs, that could lead to choking hazard.



However, there are no reports of injury to date.



Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann's brand products are not affected by the recall as Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line.



The plastic was introduced during the packaging process.



The recalled 5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety, distributed to about 37 states across the U.S., were bearing best by dates of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. All recalled products are being removed from store shelves.



Bimbo Bakeries has urged consumers who have purchased the cookies not consume the product and return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.



