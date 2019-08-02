sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,05 Euro		-0,496
-8,94 %
WKN: A2N6DH ISIN: GB00BFXZC448 Ticker-Symbol: A5S 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,144
5,224
17:19
5,062
5,12
17:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC5,05-8,94 %
FN Beta