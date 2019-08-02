

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. is officially disabling its Dash buttons and will stop taking orders from the devices starting on August 31, CNET reported.



The electronic device was intended for reordering household items easy and fast. Customers could buy one of the $5 buttons that were configured for a specific, frequently ordered product and place it in their homes.



The e-commerce giant had decided in February to stop selling the push-to-order physical Dash buttons globally, but continued to take orders for existing devices being used by customers. However, it is reported that the usage has significantly slowed down since then, prompting the company to stop the program.



The Dash Button was introduced by Amazon in March 31, 2015, amid speculation whether it was an early April Fools' Day prank by the company due to the timing of the announcement.



One click of the single-use device's button would send a Wi-Fi signal to the Amazon shopping app, enabling customers to place a new order for the specific product the device is configured for.



The specific product could be laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet papers, or diapers. The most popular Dash buttons included the Cottonelle, Bounty and Tide buttons.



The product has become obsolete following the launch of smart devices and digital voice assistants, including Amazon's own Alexa smart assistant.



Amazon has now replaced the physical buttons with Virtual Dash buttons on its website, saying that they will be available for millions of products that ship with Prime.



