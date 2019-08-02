

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VG Siddhartha, the founder of Indian coffee retail giant Cafe Coffee Day, committed suicide few days ago, an extreme step taken by the billionaire due to a massive debt pile.



According to reports, Siddhartha may have accumulated a debt which peaked at over Rs11,000 crore. Besides the liability of listed firm Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL), which reported a debt of Rs6,547 crore on March 31, 2019, his group's four private holding companies had outstanding pledges worth over Rs3,522 crore as of the fiscal year 2018-19.



The body of Siddhartha, the business tycoon who beat Starbucks to dominate India's retail coffee industry, was discovered by a fisherman near a river on the outskirts of Mangalore, India. His body was discovered about 36 hours after he disappeared after walking away from his car and driver.



Siddhartha's company, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., held an emergency board meeting Monday to discuss his absence and released a letter reportedly from the businessman.



In the letter, he said he was in debt and had 'failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts.' Siddhartha mentioned that he was unable to cope with the company's mounting debt and he was facing extreme harassment by income tax authorities.



'The law should hold me and only me accountable,' the letter says. 'My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody. I have failed as an entrepreneur.'



