

After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading on Friday. With the sell-off on the day, the major averages are adding to the steep losses posted in the two previous sessions.



Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels but still firmly negative. The Dow is down 220.22 points or 0.8 percent at 26,363.20, the Nasdaq is down 124.65 points or 1.5 percent at 7,986.47 and the S&P 500 is down 28.68 points or 1 percent at 2,924.88.



Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continue to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Trump revealed the plan shortly after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrapped up the latest round of trade talks in Shanghai.



The president accused China of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.



The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has been a dark cloud over the global economy for over a year.



In typical fashion, China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.



Traders are also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in the month of July but came in line with economist estimates.



The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 193,000 jobs in June.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 164,000 jobs compared to the spike of 224,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with economist estimates.



'Overall, this report won't be enough to move the needle much in either direction as far as a September rate cut is concerned, but it reinforces our sense that another move next month isn't yet as sure a thing as the markets are now pricing in,' said Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.



Sector News



Computer hardware stocks continue to turn in some of the worst performances amid broad based weakness, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index plunging by 5.2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



NetApp (NTAP) is leading the sector lower, with the data storage company plummeting by 21.8 percent after warning of weaker than expected fiscal first quarter results.



Significant weakness also remains visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The continued weakness in the sector comes despite a rebound by the price of crude oil.



Networking, steel, telecom and semiconductor are also seeing considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets also saw significant weakness on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 2.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their best levels but remain in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.7 basis points at 1.867 percent.



