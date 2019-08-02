

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stock markets cratered on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China, citing lack of progress in trade talks.



A day earlier, Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. Trump accused China of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.



The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has led to increasing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.



The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 9.53 points or 2.46 percent to 378.15 after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session.



Germany's DAX plunged 380.71 points or 3.11 percent to finish at 11,872.44, while London's FTSE skidded 177.81 points or 2.34 percent to 7,407.06 and the CAC 40 in France plummeted 198.41 points or 3.57 percent to 5,359.00.



In Germany, Infineon Technologies dropped 6.27 percent, while Thyssenkrupp retreated 5.46 percent, BASF lost 4.10 percent, Heidelberg Cement fell 3.70 percent and Daimler sank 3.37 percent.



In London, Antofagasta plunged 6.25 percent, while Prudential tumbled 6.13 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment dropped 4.49 percent, Rolls-Royce and St. James Place both sank 3.36 percent and Royal Dutch Shell fell 2.57 percent.



In France, Credit Agricole lost 4.88 percent, while Societe Generale retreated 4.60 percent, BNP Paribas surrendered 3.96 percent, Total tumbled 3.91 percent, Vivendi shed 3.44 percent and Carrefour dipped 1.70 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX