InstaWeb Releases Beta Testing for Web-Based Services

San Diego, California-based web-design platform InstaWeb's CEO, Hector Sosa Flores announces the release of the InstaWeb Beta Program

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / InstaWeb CEO Hector Sosa Flores is proud to announce the release of the Beta Program of the InstaWeb services platform. The Beta testing is now available to the general public with a limited availability, in order to maintain a close relationship with the beta community.

Hector Sosa Flores stated, "as part of the InstaWeb's Beta Program you can take part in shaping our systems by test-driving pre-release various and letting us know what you think". Register users will be randomly selected and will receive access to our pre-releases". If you are one of the lucky few to be randomly selected, an email will be sent to your account with your unique Private Beta Key. Your Private Beta Key will be your passcode to access the beta community.

Once you have received your beta key you will be granted access to start using the InstaWeb Beta Program systems and start testing the newly designed InstaWeb features. Instructions on how to communicate your feedback and suggestions to increase the platform efficiency will be available when you activate your account.

About InstaWeb

InstaWeb is a San Diego, California-based web-building program that is user-friendly for all skill and comfort levels. The InstaWeb method is accessible is available to all who want to build a user-friendly and professional website. InstaWeb is partnered with entrepreneurs, bloggers, artists, students, and digital influencers in order to thoroughly understand what is needed to be offered by a website builder. InstaWeb offers powerful control over your web-design, the dashboard will simplify your website building experience while simultaneously providing several options and creative control.

For more information regarding the InstaWeb Beta Program, please visit: https://www.instaweb.com/beta/

