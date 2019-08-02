

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Following Thursday's National Day holiday, the Swiss stock market returned to action decidedly to the downside on Friday, in line with most other European markets.



The SMI opened sharply lower but battled back as the session progressed - although it still finished firmly in negative territory.



Markets around the globe were under pressure on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has led to increasing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.



The SMI skidded 115.58 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 9,803.69 after trading between 9,743.83 and 9,873.40.



Among the actives, Credit Suisse plummeted 4.53 percent, while Julius Bar Gruppe tumbled 4.01 percent, Lafarge Holcim sank 3.25 percent, UBS Group dropped 1.89 percent, Novartis fell 1.20 percent and Zurich Insurance lost 1.47 percent.



In economic news, Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased more than expected in July, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent on year, following a 0.6 percent rise in June. Inflation was forecast to slow moderately to 0.5 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent in July after staying flat a month ago. Prices were expected to drop 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX