Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2019) - Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. (TSXV: SAI) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "") held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 45,056,400, representing 62.57% of all of the Sunshine Agri-Tech's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholder voted in favour of all items of business at the Meeting, including election of all the director nominees as directors for the ensuring year, namely, Mr. Baojun Zhang, Mr. Xuexian Wang, Mr. Raymond Lu, Mr. Xiang (George) Gao and Mr. Hengwei Zhang. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors, and ratified and approved the Stock Option Plan.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved, ratified and confirmed, by a special resolution, the Disposition Transactions as described in the Information Circular dated June 25, 2019 prepared for the Meeting. Approximately 99.96% of the shares represented at the Meeting were voted in favour of the Disposition Transactions.

"I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their continued support in the past years, which has meant so much to the Company", commented by Baojun Zhang, the CEO, "we are confident that the collective skill set of the new board members will become a major asset for the Company and our Board is committed to implementing sound corporate governance practices as the company continues to grow and evolve."

About Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.:

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. It is currently engaged in the research, development, production and sales of microbial feed additives and related products that aim to improve the health and performance of animals. The Company is based in the city of Dalian in the People's Republic of China.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC.

Baojun Zhang, PhD

Director

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Sunshine Agri-Tech, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the completion of the Disposition Transactions. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Sunshine Agri-Tech's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described Sunshine Agri-Tech's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Sunshine Agri-Tech does not intend, nor does Sunshine Agri-Tech undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc.

Xiaozhu Pang

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 778.865.2296

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46714