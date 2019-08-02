BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $779,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income of $140,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The results reflect the first full quarter of operations after the close of the merger with Kopernik Bank on February 28, 2019. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $1.1 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to net income of $244,000 or $0.08 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2019 totaled $3.0 million consisting of $2.3 million in nonperforming loans and $0.7 million on other real estate owned, compared to $1.5 million at June 30, 2018, consisting of $0.8 million in non-performing loans and $0.7 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2019, the loan loss allowance was $1.7 million, which represented 0.69% of total loans and 73.0% of non-performing loans compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2018, which represented 1.43% of total loans and 214.8% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2019, the Bank had a credit impairment allowance of $1.6 million that is not included in the loan loss allowance. The credit impairment allowance was established for loans acquired in the Kopernik and Vigilant mergers.

At June 30, 2019, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $299.6 million, net loans of $238.6 million, deposits of $220.9 million and total stockholders' equity of $64.6 million compared to $167.2 million, $124.6 million, $138.7 million and $21.6 million at June 30, 2018, respectively.

BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 20.04% at June 30, 2019 compared to 13.04% at June 30, 2018. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with seven branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

Contact:

Michael J. Dee

Chief Financial Officer

(410) 477- 5000

BV Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2019 6/30/2018 (unaudited) Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 299,571 $ 167,206 Investment securities 15,707 19,009 Loans recievable, net 238,642 124,608 Total Deposits 220,907 138,685 Borrowings 3,000 3,000 Stockholders' Equity 64,561 21,650 Three Months Ended June 30, Operating results: 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 3,256 $ 1,743 Interest Expense 474 187 Net Interest income 2,782 1,556 Provision for Loan Losses 30 (66 ) Net Interest Income after provision 2,752 1,622 Non-Interest Income 135 132 Non-Interest expense 1,805 1,247 Income before taxes 1,082 507 Income taxes 303 367 Net Income $ 779 $ 140 Diluted Income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.05 Six Months Ended June 30, Operating results: 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 5,572 $ 3,410 Interest Expense 767 383 Net Interest income 4,805 3,027 Provision for Loan Losses 50 (6 ) Net Interest Income after provision 4,755 3,033 Non-Interest Income 200 225 Non-Interest expense 3,488 2,613 Income before taxes 1,467 645 Income taxes 392 401 Net Income $ 1,075 $ 244 Diluted Income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.08

