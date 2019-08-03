SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2019 Year to Date and Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX:SVBT) parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced unaudited net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $1.7 Million or $2.99 earnings per share (EPS), a 24.69% decrease over the same period 2018 EPS. This also compares unfavorably in total dollars to $2.2 Million of net income over the same period in 2018. This year to date (YTD) June 30, 2019 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.80%, compared to the same period 2018 of 1.14%.

SVB&T Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of the Corporation's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on or about October 15th, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2019.

Book value has risen from $72.70 per share at December 31, 2018 to $78.23 at June 30, 2019 or a 7.61% increase. The SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $80.00 per share on the OTCQX exchange on July 30, 2019.

Total assets increased $40.0 Million to $441.0 Million at June 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 assets of $401.0 Million. Total Loans before allowances increased $33.8 Million to $343.7 Million at June 30, 2019 from $309.9 Million at December 31, 2018. The loan growth was primarily generated in commercial real estate and commercial lines of credit with agriculture real estate and lines of credit being large contributors. Total deposits increased $7.2 Million to $339.1 Million at June 30, 2019 from $331.9 Million at December 31, 2018. The deposit growth has been generated primarily in higher rate products such as the money market savings, as well as an increase in brokered time deposits.

Net interest income before provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.8 Million compared to $6.4 Million for the same period 2018, an increase of $401,000. Earning assets continued to grow during the first six months, including an uptick in yield on earning assets, which drove an increase in interest income of $1.3 Million over the same prior year period. However, the cost of funds increased by $905,000 due to higher deposit balances, rate increases resulting from local competition for deposits, and increased borrowings to fund the gap between our loan and deposit growth, which muted the positive impact to net interest income. Total non-interest income decreased $133,000 from $2.6 Million YTD June 2018 to $2.5 Million for the same period 2019. This decrease was primarily a result of lower Financial Advisory Group revenue as compared to the prior year due to a structural change within the department that transitioned a Financial Advisor to an assets under management fee structure from the previously front loaded brokerage fee structure; this change will essentially move upfront revenue to later years. Additionally, our sale of SBA guaranteed loans has lagged that of the same period in 2018, also contributing to the year over year variance. This is primarily a timing issue as a large SBA sale is scheduled to occur in the third quarter of 2019. Non-interest expense increased $944,000 from $6.0 Million YTD June 2018 to $6.9 Million for the same period 2019. This expense increase was primarily driven by various overhead components that have been necessary to build out the infrastructure to support the future growth of the bank. Some of the largest components of this expense have been increased staffing, additional premises and equipment, and additional information technology initiatives including further developing our digital service offering, implementing an integrated teller machine (ITM) network, and data processing support.

Second quarter 2019 unaudited earnings of $991,000 or $1.77 EPS, was a 16.11% decrease over the same period 2018 EPS. This also compares unfavorably in total dollars to $1.2 Million over the same period in 2018. This second quarter 2019 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.93%, compared to the same period 2018 of 1.19%. Net interest income experienced an uptick with increased loan balances and higher average rates, but this bump was muted as our cost of funding has also been increasing at a significant rate. This increase was not enough to cover a decrease in non-interest income and elevated non-interest expenses as discussed above, leading to the decrease in net income highlighted above. As mentioned in the YTD discussion, the decrease in net income has primarily been a function of layering on staffing and infrastructure to set the stage for future growth both organically and inorganically if the opportunity presents itself. Quarter over trailing quarter, earnings increased approximately $308,000 or 45.10%. As discussed in the first quarter earnings announcement, there were significant accounting adjustments that negatively impacted the first quarter that did not impact the second quarter. As the second quarter earnings are a better indication of future operating income, we expect this recent level of earnings to continue in 2019.

"As anticipated, second quarter performance rebounded positively from the first, bolstering Management's optimism for a strong finish as we embark upon the remainder of the 2019 campaign," stated President/CEO, Jamie Shinabarger. He went on to say, "While 2019's earnings have moderated as compared to 2018's, this isn't purely by accident. Management remains focused on the long-term, investing in infrastructure necessary to grow the Bank's brand beyond our hyper-competitive, saturated legacy markets. We anticipate opening the Washington Banking Center in September of this year which further reinforces the rural, county-seat business model that the Board has chosen. Our aggressive spending on digital platforms and products are strategically positioning us to successfully compete well into the future, even against banking behemoths with much larger IT budgets." Shinabarger added, "Complimented by a modest increase in our branch network, these moves are aimed at finding the right mix of physical and digital delivery systems, supported by our team of Relationship Bankers for a superior, high-touch, customized customer experience."

Selected Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 30-Jun 31-Dec 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $10,312 $9,352 $8,931 Interest Bearing Time Deposits 1,175 2,180 1,175 Fed Funds Sold 6,070 8,508 7,068 Available for Sale Securities 61,230 53,337 55,644 Other Investments 2,281 2,236 2,169 Loans held for sale 670 1,019 150 Loans net of allowance for loan losses 338,694 300,372 305,879 Premises and Equipment 5,471 5,395 5,273 Bank-owned Life Insurance 8,137 7,965 8,052 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,358 1,837 1,824 Foreclosed Assets Held for Sale 133 65 58 Other Assets 4,459 4,452 4,730 Total Assets 440,990 396,718 400,953 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Non-interest bearling deposits 11,520 50,844 52,178 Interest bearing deposits 327,592 279,847 279,676 Borrowed Funds 48,988 23,930 19,710 Subordinated Debentures 5,000 0 5,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,151 3,079 3,738 Total Liabilities 397,251 357,700 360,302 Stockholders' equity - substantially restricted 43,739 39,018 40,651 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 440,990 396,718 400,953

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Data: Interest & Dividend Income $4,873 $4,135 $9,389 $8,084 Interest Expense 1,373 921 2,586 1,681 Net Interest Income $3,500 $3,214 $6,803 $6,403 Provision for Loan Loss 257 205 492 437 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses $3,243 $3,009 $6,311 $5,966 Fiduciary activitities 711 735 1,402 1,499 Customer service fees 317 299 640 613 Increase in cash surender value of life insurance 43 44 86 88 Other income 162 293 375 436 Total noninterest income 1,233 1,371 2,503 2,636 Salary & employee benefits 1,964 1,661 4,017 3,398 Occupancy 393 389 817 734 Data processing 287 297 681 614 Deposit insurance premium 37 33 66 74 Professional fees 207 184 410 366 Other expenses 453 415 928 789 Total noninterest expense 3,341 2,979 6,919 5,975 Income before Income Taxes 1,135 1,401 1,895 2,627 Income Tax Expense 144 223 221 409 Net Income $991 $1,178 $1,674 $2,218 Shares Outstanding 559,136 558,865 559,136 558,865 Average Shares - Basic 559,136 558,865 559,136 558,850 Average Shares - Diluted 559,136 559,136 559,136 559,136 Basic Earnings per Share $1.77 $2.11 $2.99 $3.97 Diluted Earnings per Share $1.77 $2.11 $2.99 $3.97 Other Data: Yield on all Interest-earning Average Assets 4.75 % 4.41 % 4.75 % 4.39 % Cost on all Interest-earning Average Assets 1.35 % 0.98 % 1.31 % 0.91 % Interest Rate Spread 3.40 % 3.43 % 3.44 % 3.48 % Net Interest Margin 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.44 % 3.48 % Number of Full Service Banking Centers 4 4 4 4 Return on Average Assets (net income divided by average total assets) 0.93 % 1.19 % 0.80 % 1.14 % Average Assets $427,281 $395,303 $417,262 $388,791 Return on Average Equity (net income divided by average total equity) 9.38 % 12.34 % 8.05 % 11.73 % Average Equity $42,243 $38,172 $41,583 $37,821 Equity to Assets Ratio (EOP) 9.92 % 9.84 % 9.92 % 9.84 % Book Value per Share $78.23 $69.82 $78.23 $69.82 Market Value per Share - End of Period Close $80.73 $67.50 $80.73 $67.50



