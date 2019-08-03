DuckFerries is Now Providing Quick and Easy Booking Services for Fast Boats from Bali to the Gili Islands

The Independent Service Constantly Compares and Challenges Boat Companies to Find People the Best Possible Prices

BALI, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / The founders of DuckFerries are pleased to announce that they are now offering fast and easy booking services for fast boat rides from Bali to the Gili Islands.

To learn more about DuckFerries and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.duckferries.com/bali.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of DuckFerries know that while many people want to travel from Bali to the Gili Islands, also known as the Gilis, they may be unsure of how to go about securing tickets. For people who are not familiar with the area, comparing prices at a number of companies can be a time consuming and overwhelming process.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch DuckFerries, and help people find the best prices on fast boat rides from Bali to the Gilis. DuckFerries only works with reliable and safe boat companies, such as Eka Jaya, Fast Scoot, Gili Getaway, and Bluewater, and they are proud to offer the best deals for their customers, which are cheaper than the counter prices.

"Our website DuckFerries.com will help you to get to the Gili Islands quickly and comfortably," the spokesperson noted, adding that their outstanding business partnerships make DuckFerries the best place to book a fast boat ticket from Bali to Gilis.

"With more than 10,000 happy customers and 4.5 star reviews on Facebook, we are the best choice."

To make the entire process as stress-free as possible for their valued customers, DuckFerries also offers free pickup and drop-off in most areas of Bali, and people may book and pay for their tickets with either a secured credit card payment or PayPal.

As the spokesperson noted, eventually DuckFerries plans on offering more booking options, such as in and around Singapore. But for now, their main focus is on helping people find the best pries on their fast boat trips from Bali to the Gilis.

