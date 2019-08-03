Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the News Release of July 17, 2019, the Company has closed the acquisition of Score-Up Inc. ("Score-Up") (TM: "Score-Up!"), a market leading personal finance and credit management proprietary technology platform, and Credit Meds Corp. ("Credit Meds"), an Ontario-based credit coaching, company that offers debt restructuring alternatives by utilizing its proprietary financial wellness diagnostic process.

Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Score-Up and Credit Meds for a cash consideration $60,000 and the issuance of 590,459 common shares of Marble. The securities issued are subject to a hold period under Canadian securities, expiring four months and one day post issuance.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About Score-Up offers exclusive Personal Credit and Financial Wellness programs unique to the individual. As an online Financial and Credit Wellness company, Score-Up maximizes financial and credit worthiness of its clients by making sure that credit reports accurately reflect financial responsibility and educating the consumer about how finance and credit impacts a vast array of today's decision makers whether they be lenders, employers, insurers or other industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.score-up.ca

About Credit Meds has been in business since 2011, helping Canadians with evaluating their credit challenges. Its proprietary financial diagnostic processes can quickly determine the best course of action to start down the path of debt restructuring and credit wellness.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

PH: (604) 336-0185

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46721