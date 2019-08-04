Internet Marketing Company: What Traffic Violations will Make Car Insurance Premiums Extremely Expensive

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents several common traffic violations and how they affect the costs of car insurance.

Car insurance policies are different from one policyholder to another. Insurance companies are analyzing multiple factors in order to determine the premiums paid by their customers. A clean driving record will help drivers pay affordable insurance rates. However, even the smallest traffic violation can make the premiums rise.

Drivers that want to pay affordable premiums should avoid the following traffic violations:

Speeding . Drivers caught speeding can face hefty fines, license suspension, and even prison. On average, insurers will increase the premiums of the speeding drivers by about $341 a year.

Phone calling and texting while driving . Using the phone while driving is very dangerous. It only takes a moment of distraction for a crash to happen. Besides receiving a hefty fine, drivers caught using their phones while driving will also have to face penalties from their insurers. Usually, they will have their premiums raised by about $290 a year.

Driving under influence . Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is severely punished. In most cases, drivers that are caught driving while under influence will end up in prison. Also, the premiums will rise by as much as $1,086 a year and will remain unchanged for a period that is between three to ten years.

At-fault in a car accident. Causing an accident can seriously affect the price of car insurance. Drivers that are at-fault in a car accident will pay $627 more on their yearly insurance.

Not at-fault in a car accident . The insurance premiums can also increase for drivers that were not at-fault in an accident. This happens if the driver files a claim for damage or injury. In this case, the insurance costs will rise by almost $100 per year.

Driving without a seatbelt. This is a very common traffic violation. Once the insurers find out about the driving ticket, they will increase the costs of insurance. On average, the annual insurance costs will rise by about $60.

Running a red light. In most states, drivers that fail to stop at a red light will be penalized with hefty fines and will receive points on their driving license. Also, insurers will raise the annual premium by about $330.

"A clean driving record will help any driver pay cheaper car insurance. However, drivers must be careful to not commit any traffic violations in order to keep their rates low," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

