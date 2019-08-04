AT&S: In the first quarter of 2019/20 the business of AT&S recorded a stable development overall: Revenue, at Euro 222.7 mn was stable at the prior-year level, with revenue from the Mobile Devices and Industrial segments decreasing. The declines were largely offset by volume increases in the IC Substrates and Medical & Healthcare segments. Demand in the area of IC substrates, which is strategically important for the Group, is very positive. Earnings for the quarter declined as expected: EBITDA fell to Euro 34.9 mn (previous year: Euro 52.0 mn) and the EBITDA margin dropped to 15.7% (previous year: 23.4%), leading to EBIT of Euro -0.6 mn (previous year: Euro 18.3 mn). The net loss for the period amounted to Euro -6.2 mn (previous year: Euro 13.5 mn). The reasons for the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...