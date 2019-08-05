sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,92 Euro		-0,55
-1,64 %
WKN: A2PF3K ISIN: US35137L1052 Ticker-Symbol: FO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,82
33,085
04.08.
32,79
33,135
02.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FOX CORPORATION A32,92-1,64 %
FN Beta