

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday amid worries about global economic growth following the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China as well as Japan and South Korea.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 382.73 1.81 20704.43, after touching a low of 20,649.38 earlier. Japanese stocks hit a six-week low on Friday.



The major exporters are sharply lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 4 percent, while Sony and Canon are lower by almost 3 percent each. Panasonic is declining more than 2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is declining almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by more than 3 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing almost 4 percent and Fast Retailing is declining almost 1 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is down almost 1 percent.



On Friday, Honda reported a nearly 30 percent decrease in profit for the first quarter from the year-ago period, while Toyota said its first-quarter net income increased from last year. Both the companies lowered their full-year outlook.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 2 percent even as crude oil prices rebounded Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Nissan Chemical is rising more than 3 percent, while Konami Holdings and Hino Motors are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Kobe Steel is falling more than 12 percent, Yahoo Japan is lower by more than 10 percent and Minebea Mitsumi is losing almost 8 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see July figures for its services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 106 yen range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday as concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. Traders were also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in the month of July, but came in line with economist estimates.



The Nasdaq tumbled 107.05 points or 1.3 percent to 8,004.07, the Dow fell 98.41 points or 0.4 percent to 26,485.01 and the S&P 500 slid 21.51 points or 0.7 percent to 2,932.05.



The major European markets also saw significant weakness on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 2.3 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded on Friday after plunging more than 6 percent a day earlier on the escalating trade spat between the U.S. and China. WTI crude for September delivery jumped $1.71 to $55.66 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX