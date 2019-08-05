AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 02/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 712.8251 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30340 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 15619 EQS News ID: 851497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 04, 2019 22:15 ET (02:15 GMT)