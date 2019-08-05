2019 New Growth Drivers - Qingdao Fair to be held in Oct

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province announced on August 2 that 2019 New Growth Drivers - Qingdao Fair (the Fair) will be held at Qingdao International Convention Center between October 19-21.

With the aim of accelerating the shift of growth drivers from old to new via innovation and cooperation, the Fair is designed to help Shandong Province build a platform to describe the plans, products, technologies and policies while demonstrating the achievements during a period characterized by a shift of growth drivers, and to do so by means of exhibitions, seminars, project matchmaking and negotiations. The platform is also meant to attract investment, talents and advanced technologies and to facilitate cooperation between overseas and local manufacturing industries.

The Fair includes the 23,700-square-meter exhibition area, conferences, and seminars. The exhibition area features one Themed Exhibition Zone, five Specialized Exhibition Zones and four Special Exhibition Zones. The Themed Exhibition Zone will showcase achievements and key projects, while promoting 16 prefecture-level cities in terms of development plans, key projects and high-tech parks, alongside an area dedicated to highlighting the unique features of local brands. The five Specialized Exhibition Zones will house a collection of multinationals, established domestic firms and industry leaders spanning the smart manufacturing, smart life, new energy, new materials and marine industries, including an area grouping together firms specialized in emerging industries which, collectively, will highlight new products and technologies and seek opportunities for collaboration. The four Special Exhibition Zones dedicated to scientific and technological achievements, financial investment institutions, tourism service providers and modern, efficiency-driven agriculture are set to demonstrate some of the latest successes among enterprises, universities and research facilities as well as feature culturally themed and specialty tourism offerings.

Representatives from Shandong's ten major industries and thousands of cooperative projects, in addition to executives from multinationals, international organizations and associations will take part in the Fair, according to Yu Fenggui, President and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of CCPIT Shandong Sub-council.

Registration for the Fair is open and 352 firms have expressed interest in taking part in the event, including 12 of the world's top 500 firms and 15 of the top 500 Chinese firms.

