Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos") (NYSE: KOS) announced today the financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated net income of $17 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated adjusted net income(1) of $22 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.

"Kosmos has continued to make good progress in the second quarter with record quarterly production and strong free cash flow," said Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer. "At current oil prices we are forecasting to exceed the 2019 free cash flow we set out at our capital markets day. Kosmos has an active second half of the year with multiple catalysts across the portfolio including five exploration wells in Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and the Gulf of Mexico, and the planned sell down of our position in Mauritania and Senegal which remains on track."

It must be noted that beginning with the first quarter 2019, the results include the impact of proportionately consolidating the Equatorial Guinea results. Prior quarters exclude this impact and only include the minority interest gain or loss in the bottom line. In addition, the prior year quarter does not include the Gulf of Mexico acquisition, which did not close until the end of the third quarter of 2018.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Net cash provided by operating activities $240 million; free cash flow1 (non-GAAP) $136 million

Sales 6.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)

Revenues $396 million

Realized oil and gas revenues, excluding the impact of hedging program $63.18 per boe.

Production expense $91 million, or $14.52 per boe

General and administrative expenses $28 million, $19 million cash expense and $9 million non-cash equity based compensation expense

Depletion and depreciation expense $151 million, or $24.16 per boe

Exploration expenses $30 million

Capital expenditures $101 million

At quarter end, the Company was in a net underlift position of approximately 1.0 million barrels of oil.

Second quarter results included a mark-to-market gain of $14 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos has approximately 14.5 million barrels of oil hedged covering 2019 through 2020 including Brent, WTI, and LLS based hedges.

Kosmos exited the second quarter of 2019 with approximately $652 million of liquidity, total debt of $2.18 billion, and $1.99 billion of net debt.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Total net production was a record in the second quarter of 2019 averaging approximately 71,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)(2)

Ghana

During the second quarter of 2019, net production from Ghana averaged approximately 31,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd). As forecast, Kosmos lifted three cargoes from Ghana during the second quarter.

At Jubilee, Kosmos and its partners are planning to accelerate the gas handling enhancement work program into the fourth quarter of 2019. These enhancements are designed to increase gas handling capacity to above 180 million standard cubic feet per day, thereby allowing oil production rates to increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 and into 2020.

At TEN, completion problems were experienced at the EN-14 well due to mechanical issues, resulting in the well not being completed and the potential deferral of two other TEN wells that were previously planned for 2019. These issues have reduced our full-year lifting expectations for the field; Kosmos now expects to lift four cargos from TEN, down from the previous expectation of five.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 13,000 bopd net in the second quarter of 2019. Kosmos lifted the forecast one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter. The electric submersible pump (ESP) program is ongoing and Kosmos expects to complete two more ESP conversions in the third quarter.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Gulf of Mexico production averaged approximately 26,400 boepd net (83% oil) during the second quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance range. Strong second quarter production was driven primarily by increased production at Odd Job, taking advantage of spare capacity aboard Delta House, and the Tornado field coming back online after its planned drydock in the first quarter.

In June, Kosmos announced an oil discovery at Gladden Deep (Kosmos 20% working interest). Gladden Deep is a subsea tie back which is expected to be brought online through the existing Gladden pipeline to the Medusa spar in the fourth quarter of 2019. Based on preliminary analysis of drilling and wireline logging results, the recoverable resource is expected to be in line with the pre-drill estimate of 7 mmboe gross.

Kosmos was one of the most active participants in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 252 in March, and was subsequently awarded the nine deepwater blocks upon which it was previously deemed to be the high bidder.

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal remains on track with progress being made across all Phase 1 project areas including subsea, FLNG vessel, HUB Terminal, and FPSO vessel. Pre-FEED work is ongoing for Phases 2 and 3 and these next phases are expected to expand capacity of this hub to almost 10 MTPA of LNG for export.

In July, Kosmos announced that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-1 well (GTA-1), drilled on the eastern anticline within the unit development area of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in a high-quality Albian reservoir. Results from GTA-1 demonstrate that the gas resource at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim continues to grow and could lead to further offtake expansion of the project. The GTA-1 well was designed as a future producer and will be used to further optimize the development drilling plans for the BP-operated project.

The previously announced process to sell down Kosmos' interest in the broader Mauritania/Senegal region to 10 percent is ongoing and is targeting a transaction announcement by year end.

2019 Guidance

As a result of the completion issue at TEN, Kosmos now expects production for 2019 to be at the low end of the guidance range. All other 2019 guidance remains unchanged.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Kosmos will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2019 financial and operating results today at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the event and slides can be accessed on the Investors page of Kosmos' website at http://investors.kosmosenergy.com/investor-events. The dial-in telephone number for the call is +1.877.407.3982. Callers outside the United States should dial +1.201.493.6780. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of Kosmos' website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe). Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, Change in restricted cash, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results. The Company defines net debt as the sum of notes outstanding issued at par and borrowings on the Facility and Corporate revolver less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 395,933 215,191 692,723 342,387 Other income, net 1 282 1 263 Total revenues and other income 395,934 215,473 692,724 342,650 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 90,977 49,815 170,776 96,583 Facilities insurance modifications, net 2,278 1,029 (17,743 9,478 Exploration expenses 29,905 77,481 60,249 98,674 General and administrative 28,072 17,497 63,980 39,380 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 151,438 74,289 269,533 128,566 Interest and other financing costs, net 59,803 18,870 94,844 44,564 Derivatives, net (14,185 140,272 62,900 178,750 Gain on equity method investments, net (16,100 (34,796 Other expenses, net (1,793 938 326 4,643 Total costs and expenses 346,495 364,091 704,865 565,842 Income (loss) before income taxes 49,439 (148,618 (12,141 (223,192 Income tax expense (benefit) 32,602 (45,345 23,928 (69,693 Net income (loss) 16,837 (103,273 (36,069 (153,499 Net income (loss) per share: Basic 0.04 (0.26 (0.09 (0.39 Diluted 0.04 (0.26 (0.09 (0.39 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 401,323 396,826 401,244 396,218 Diluted 408,230 396,826 401,244 396,218

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 176,908 173,515 Receivables, net 160,944 140,006 Other current assets 161,862 196,179 Total current assets 499,714 509,700 Property and equipment, net 3,847,573 3,459,701 Other non-current assets 118,447 118,788 Total assets 4,465,734 4,088,189 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 157,373 176,540 Accrued liabilities 258,379 195,596 Other current liabilities 26,897 12,172 Total current liabilities 442,649 384,308 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,129,340 2,120,547 Deferred tax liabilities 697,792 477,179 Other non-current liabilities 311,742 164,677 Total long-term liabilities 3,138,874 2,762,403 Total stockholders' equity 884,211 941,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,465,734 4,088,189

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) 16,837 (103,273 (36,069 (153,499 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 153,740 76,572 274,222 133,289 Deferred income taxes (16,897 (57,179 (56,730 (81,876 Unsuccessful well costs 1,593 44,611 7,099 44,654 Change in fair value of derivatives (8,121 138,824 65,686 177,790 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (17,468 (35,824 (21,044 (56,221 Equity-based compensation 9,491 9,068 17,932 17,085 Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,794 24,794 4,056 Distributions in excess of equity in earnings 5,234 Other 2,436 927 7,417 449 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 73,332 (56,277 (60,917 (90,528 Net cash provided by operating activities 239,737 17,449 222,390 433 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (74,891 (57,938 (153,268 (92,650 Other property (4,159 (1,058 (5,230 (2,815 Return of investment from KTIPI 38,900 79,970 Notes receivable from partners (5,983 (5,983 Net cash used in investing activities (85,033 (20,096 (164,481 (15,495 Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt 175,000 Payments on long-term debt (200,000 (100,000 (300,000 (100,000 Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes 641,875 641,875 Redemption of senior secured notes (535,338 (535,338 Purchase of treasury stock (3 (5,821 (1,983 (17,695 Dividends (18,142 (36,289 Deferred financing costs (821 (774 (1,981 (25,743 Net cash used in financing activities (112,429 (106,595 (58,716 (143,438 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42,275 (109,242 (807 (158,500 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 142,534 255,728 185,616 304,986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 184,809 146,486 184,809 146,486

____________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(11.4) million and $(37.5) million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18.7) million and $(57.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Equity Method Investment (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 138,395 384,749 Other income (170 117 Total revenues and other income 138,225 384,866 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 23,332 75,033 Depletion and depreciation 21,881 75,951 Other expenses, net (73 (152 Total costs and expenses 45,140 150,832 Income before income taxes 93,085 234,034 Income tax expense 33,620 83,251 Net income 59,465 150,783 Kosmos' share of net income 29,733 75,392 Basis difference amortization(1) 13,633 40,596 Equity in earnings KTIPI 16,100 34,796

____________________ (1) The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortize the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Kosmos Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(1) Total Net income (loss) 16,837 (103,273 16,100 (87,173 Exploration expenses 29,905 77,481 77,481 Facilities insurance modifications, net 2,278 1,029 1,029 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 151,438 74,289 24,574 98,863 Equity-based compensation 9,491 9,068 9,068 Derivatives, net (14,185 140,272 140,272 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (11,403 (37,521 (37,521 Inventory impairment and other (24 (24 Disputed charges and related costs 626 626 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (16,100 (16,100 Interest and other financing costs, net 59,803 18,870 18,870 Income tax expense (benefit) 32,602 (45,345 16,810 (28,535 EBITDAX 276,766 119,372 57,484 176,856 Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Kosmos Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(2) Total Net income (loss) (36,069 (153,499 34,796 (118,703 Exploration expenses 60,249 98,674 98,674 Facilities insurance modifications, net (17,743 9,478 9,478 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 269,533 128,566 78,572 207,138 Equity-based compensation 17,932 17,085 17,085 Derivatives, net 62,900 178,750 178,750 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (18,692 (57,265 (57,265 Inventory impairment and other 187 (5 (5 Disputed charges and related costs (14 2,961 2,961 Gain on sale of assets Loss on equity method investment KBSL Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (34,796 (34,796 Interest and other financing costs, net 94,844 44,564 44,564 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,928 (69,693 41,626 (28,067 EBITDAX 457,055 164,820 154,994 319,814

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 Kosmos Equatorial Guinea

(Equity Method)(2) Total Net income (loss) 23,439 38,085 61,524 Exploration expenses 263,067 352 263,419 Facilities insurance modifications, net (20,266 (20,266 Depletion and depreciation 470,802 56,410 527,212 Equity-based compensation 36,077 36,077 Derivatives, net (147,280 (147,280 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (98,480 (98,480 Inventory impairment and other 480 480 Disputed charges and related costs (12,728 (12,728 Gain on sale of assets (7,666 (7,666 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (38,085 (38,085 Interest and other financing costs, net 151,456 151,456 Income tax expense 136,752 36,865 173,617 EBITDAX 757,568 131,712 889,280

____________________ (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period. (2) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment through December 31, 2018, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method through this date.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) 16,837 (103,273 (36,069 (153,499 Derivatives, net (14,185 140,272 62,900 178,750 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (11,403 (37,521 (18,692 (57,265 Facilities insurance modifications, net 2,278 1,029 (17,743 9,478 Inventory impairment and other (24 187 (5 Disputed charges and related costs 626 (14 2,961 Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,794 24,794 4,056 Total selected items before tax 1,484 104,382 51,432 137,975 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) 3,463 (35,963 (16,578 (42,527 Impact of U.S. tax law change Adjusted net income (loss) 21,784 (34,854 (1,215 (58,051 Net income (loss) per diluted share 0.04 (0.26 (0.09 (0.39 Derivatives, net (0.03 0.35 0.16 0.45 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.03 (0.09 (0.05 (0.14 Facilities insurance modifications, net (0.04 0.02 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.06 0.06 0.01 Total selected items before tax 0.26 0.13 0.34 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) 0.01 (0.09 (0.04 (0.10 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share 0.05 (0.09 0.00 (0.15 Weighted average number of diluted shares 408,230 396,826 401,244 396,218

____________________ (1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana are 21% and 35%, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, unaudited) Three months

ended Six months

ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities 239,737 222,390 Net cash used in investing activities (85,033 (164,481 Other cash used in financing activities(1) (19,287 (22,427 Change in restricted cash 209 4,200 Free cash flow (before dividends) 135,626 39,682

___________________ (1) Amounts consist of costs related to the redemption of the senior secured notes, issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt and the purchase of treasury stock.

Operational Summary(1) (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) Kosmos 5.851 2.895 10.541 4.829 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 0.950 2.830 Total Oil (MMBbl) 5.851 3.845 10.541 7.659 Gas (MMcf) 1.663 3.464 NGL (MMBbl) 0.139 0.251 Total (MMBoe) 6.267 3.845 11.369 7.659 Revenue Oil sales: Kosmos 389,286 215,191 680,150 342,387 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 69,198 192,375 Total Oil sales 389,286 284,389 680,150 534,762 Gas sales 4,145 7,807 NGL sales 2,502 4,766 Total sales 395,933 284,389 692,723 534,762 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (11,403 (37,521 (18,692 (57,265 Realized revenue 384,530 246,868 674,031 477,497 Oil and Gas Production Costs Kosmos 90,977 49,815 170,776 96,583 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 11,666 37,516 Total oil and gas production costs 90,977 61,481 170,776 134,099 Oil sales per Bbl: Kosmos 66.53 74.32 64.52 70.90 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 72.84 67.98 Total Oil sales per Bbl 66.53 73.96 64.52 69.82 Gas sales per Mcf 2.49 2.25 NGL sales per Bbl 18.01 18.96 Total sales per Boe 63.18 73.96 60.93 69.82 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(2) (1.95 (12.96 (1.77 (11.86 Realized revenue per Boe(3) 61.36 64.20 59.28 62.34 Oil and gas production costs per Boe: Kosmos 14.52 17.21 15.02 20.01 Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea 12.28 13.26 Total oil and gas production costs 14.52 15.99 15.02 17.51

____________________ (1) For the three and six months June 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period. (2) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold. (3) Realized revenue includes revenue from Kosmos, Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment), and Cash settlements on commodity derivatives; on a per Boe basis realized revenue is calculated using the total Net Volume Sold from both Kosmos and Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment). Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 1,003 thousand barrels as of June 30, 2019.

Hedging Summary As of June 30, 2019(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2019: Three-way collars Dated Brent 5,256 53.33 43.81 73.57 Swaps NYMEX WTI 730 52.01 Collars Argus LLS 500 60.00 88.75 2020: Three-way collars Dated Brent 6,000 57.50 45.00 80.18 Put spread Dated Brent 2,000 60.00 50.00

____________________ (1) Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of June 30, 2019 and hedges added since quarter-end. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts. Note: Excludes 0.5 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00 per Bbl in 2019, 8.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $85.00 per Bbl in 2020 and 1.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $75.00 per Bbl in 2021.

2019 Guidance FY 2019 Production(1,2) 69,000 73,000 boe per day Opex $12.00 $15.00 per boe DD&A $22.00 $25.00 per boe G&A(3) $115 $125 million Exploration Expense ~$30 million average per quarter Net Interest $35 $37 million per quarter Tax $3.00 $5.00 per boe Capex $425 $475 million in FY 2019

____________________ Note: Ghana/EG revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 3Q 2019 Ghana: 4 cargos Equatorial Guinea 1 cargo. FY 2019 Ghana: 12 cargos Equatorial Guinea 5.5 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil. (2) GoM Production 3Q 2019: 22,000-24,000 boe per day. FY 2019 22,000-24,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2019: U.S. Gulf of Mexico: 80%/12%/8%. (3) G&A Approximately 70% cash.

