Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos") (NYSE: KOS) announced today the financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated net income of $17 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated adjusted net income(1) of $22 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.
"Kosmos has continued to make good progress in the second quarter with record quarterly production and strong free cash flow," said Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer. "At current oil prices we are forecasting to exceed the 2019 free cash flow we set out at our capital markets day. Kosmos has an active second half of the year with multiple catalysts across the portfolio including five exploration wells in Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and the Gulf of Mexico, and the planned sell down of our position in Mauritania and Senegal which remains on track."
It must be noted that beginning with the first quarter 2019, the results include the impact of proportionately consolidating the Equatorial Guinea results. Prior quarters exclude this impact and only include the minority interest gain or loss in the bottom line. In addition, the prior year quarter does not include the Gulf of Mexico acquisition, which did not close until the end of the third quarter of 2018.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net cash provided by operating activities $240 million; free cash flow1 (non-GAAP) $136 million
- Sales 6.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
- Revenues $396 million
- Realized oil and gas revenues, excluding the impact of hedging program $63.18 per boe.
- Production expense $91 million, or $14.52 per boe
- General and administrative expenses $28 million, $19 million cash expense and $9 million non-cash equity based compensation expense
- Depletion and depreciation expense $151 million, or $24.16 per boe
- Exploration expenses $30 million
- Capital expenditures $101 million
At quarter end, the Company was in a net underlift position of approximately 1.0 million barrels of oil.
Second quarter results included a mark-to-market gain of $14 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos has approximately 14.5 million barrels of oil hedged covering 2019 through 2020 including Brent, WTI, and LLS based hedges.
Kosmos exited the second quarter of 2019 with approximately $652 million of liquidity, total debt of $2.18 billion, and $1.99 billion of net debt.
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Total net production was a record in the second quarter of 2019 averaging approximately 71,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)(2)
Ghana
During the second quarter of 2019, net production from Ghana averaged approximately 31,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd). As forecast, Kosmos lifted three cargoes from Ghana during the second quarter.
At Jubilee, Kosmos and its partners are planning to accelerate the gas handling enhancement work program into the fourth quarter of 2019. These enhancements are designed to increase gas handling capacity to above 180 million standard cubic feet per day, thereby allowing oil production rates to increase in the fourth quarter of 2019 and into 2020.
At TEN, completion problems were experienced at the EN-14 well due to mechanical issues, resulting in the well not being completed and the potential deferral of two other TEN wells that were previously planned for 2019. These issues have reduced our full-year lifting expectations for the field; Kosmos now expects to lift four cargos from TEN, down from the previous expectation of five.
Equatorial Guinea
Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 13,000 bopd net in the second quarter of 2019. Kosmos lifted the forecast one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter. The electric submersible pump (ESP) program is ongoing and Kosmos expects to complete two more ESP conversions in the third quarter.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
U.S. Gulf of Mexico production averaged approximately 26,400 boepd net (83% oil) during the second quarter, exceeding the high end of the guidance range. Strong second quarter production was driven primarily by increased production at Odd Job, taking advantage of spare capacity aboard Delta House, and the Tornado field coming back online after its planned drydock in the first quarter.
In June, Kosmos announced an oil discovery at Gladden Deep (Kosmos 20% working interest). Gladden Deep is a subsea tie back which is expected to be brought online through the existing Gladden pipeline to the Medusa spar in the fourth quarter of 2019. Based on preliminary analysis of drilling and wireline logging results, the recoverable resource is expected to be in line with the pre-drill estimate of 7 mmboe gross.
Kosmos was one of the most active participants in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 252 in March, and was subsequently awarded the nine deepwater blocks upon which it was previously deemed to be the high bidder.
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Project
The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal remains on track with progress being made across all Phase 1 project areas including subsea, FLNG vessel, HUB Terminal, and FPSO vessel. Pre-FEED work is ongoing for Phases 2 and 3 and these next phases are expected to expand capacity of this hub to almost 10 MTPA of LNG for export.
In July, Kosmos announced that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-1 well (GTA-1), drilled on the eastern anticline within the unit development area of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in a high-quality Albian reservoir. Results from GTA-1 demonstrate that the gas resource at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim continues to grow and could lead to further offtake expansion of the project. The GTA-1 well was designed as a future producer and will be used to further optimize the development drilling plans for the BP-operated project.
The previously announced process to sell down Kosmos' interest in the broader Mauritania/Senegal region to 10 percent is ongoing and is targeting a transaction announcement by year end.
2019 Guidance
As a result of the completion issue at TEN, Kosmos now expects production for 2019 to be at the low end of the guidance range. All other 2019 guidance remains unchanged.
(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure
(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration (Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico), emerging basins (Mauritania, Senegal and Suriname) and frontier basins (Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe). Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, Change in restricted cash, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results. The Company defines net debt as the sum of notes outstanding issued at par and borrowings on the Facility and Corporate revolver less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas revenue
395,933
215,191
692,723
342,387
Other income, net
1
282
1
263
Total revenues and other income
395,934
215,473
692,724
342,650
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
90,977
49,815
170,776
96,583
Facilities insurance modifications, net
2,278
1,029
(17,743
9,478
Exploration expenses
29,905
77,481
60,249
98,674
General and administrative
28,072
17,497
63,980
39,380
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
151,438
74,289
269,533
128,566
Interest and other financing costs, net
59,803
18,870
94,844
44,564
Derivatives, net
(14,185
140,272
62,900
178,750
Gain on equity method investments, net
(16,100
(34,796
Other expenses, net
(1,793
938
326
4,643
Total costs and expenses
346,495
364,091
704,865
565,842
Income (loss) before income taxes
49,439
(148,618
(12,141
(223,192
Income tax expense (benefit)
32,602
(45,345
23,928
(69,693
Net income (loss)
16,837
(103,273
(36,069
(153,499
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
0.04
(0.26
(0.09
(0.39
Diluted
0.04
(0.26
(0.09
(0.39
Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
Basic
401,323
396,826
401,244
396,218
Diluted
408,230
396,826
401,244
396,218
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
176,908
173,515
Receivables, net
160,944
140,006
Other current assets
161,862
196,179
Total current assets
499,714
509,700
Property and equipment, net
3,847,573
3,459,701
Other non-current assets
118,447
118,788
Total assets
4,465,734
4,088,189
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
157,373
176,540
Accrued liabilities
258,379
195,596
Other current liabilities
26,897
12,172
Total current liabilities
442,649
384,308
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
2,129,340
2,120,547
Deferred tax liabilities
697,792
477,179
Other non-current liabilities
311,742
164,677
Total long-term liabilities
3,138,874
2,762,403
Total stockholders' equity
884,211
941,478
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
4,465,734
4,088,189
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
16,837
(103,273
(36,069
(153,499
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
153,740
76,572
274,222
133,289
Deferred income taxes
(16,897
(57,179
(56,730
(81,876
Unsuccessful well costs
1,593
44,611
7,099
44,654
Change in fair value of derivatives
(8,121
138,824
65,686
177,790
Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1)
(17,468
(35,824
(21,044
(56,221
Equity-based compensation
9,491
9,068
17,932
17,085
Loss on extinguishment of debt
24,794
24,794
4,056
Distributions in excess of equity in earnings
5,234
Other
2,436
927
7,417
449
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Net changes in working capital
73,332
(56,277
(60,917
(90,528
Net cash provided by operating activities
239,737
17,449
222,390
433
Investing activities
Oil and gas assets
(74,891
(57,938
(153,268
(92,650
Other property
(4,159
(1,058
(5,230
(2,815
Return of investment from KTIPI
38,900
79,970
Notes receivable from partners
(5,983
(5,983
Net cash used in investing activities
(85,033
(20,096
(164,481
(15,495
Financing activities:
Borrowings on long-term debt
175,000
Payments on long-term debt
(200,000
(100,000
(300,000
(100,000
Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes
641,875
641,875
Redemption of senior secured notes
(535,338
(535,338
Purchase of treasury stock
(3
(5,821
(1,983
(17,695
Dividends
(18,142
(36,289
Deferred financing costs
(821
(774
(1,981
(25,743
Net cash used in financing activities
(112,429
(106,595
(58,716
(143,438
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
42,275
(109,242
(807
(158,500
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
142,534
255,728
185,616
304,986
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
184,809
146,486
184,809
146,486
|____________________
(1)
Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(11.4) million and $(37.5) million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18.7) million and $(57.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Equity Method Investment
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas revenue
138,395
384,749
Other income
(170
117
Total revenues and other income
138,225
384,866
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
23,332
75,033
Depletion and depreciation
21,881
75,951
Other expenses, net
(73
(152
Total costs and expenses
45,140
150,832
Income before income taxes
93,085
234,034
Income tax expense
33,620
83,251
Net income
59,465
150,783
Kosmos' share of net income
29,733
75,392
Basis difference amortization(1)
13,633
40,596
Equity in earnings KTIPI
16,100
34,796
|____________________
(1)
The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortize the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
EBITDAX
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Kosmos
Kosmos
Equatorial
Total
Net income (loss)
16,837
(103,273
16,100
(87,173
Exploration expenses
29,905
77,481
77,481
Facilities insurance modifications, net
2,278
1,029
1,029
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
151,438
74,289
24,574
98,863
Equity-based compensation
9,491
9,068
9,068
Derivatives, net
(14,185
140,272
140,272
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(11,403
(37,521
(37,521
Inventory impairment and other
(24
(24
Disputed charges and related costs
626
626
Gain on equity method investment KTIPI
(16,100
(16,100
Interest and other financing costs, net
59,803
18,870
18,870
Income tax expense (benefit)
32,602
(45,345
16,810
(28,535
EBITDAX
276,766
119,372
57,484
176,856
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Kosmos
Kosmos
Equatorial
Total
Net income (loss)
(36,069
(153,499
34,796
(118,703
Exploration expenses
60,249
98,674
98,674
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(17,743
9,478
9,478
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
269,533
128,566
78,572
207,138
Equity-based compensation
17,932
17,085
17,085
Derivatives, net
62,900
178,750
178,750
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(18,692
(57,265
(57,265
Inventory impairment and other
187
(5
(5
Disputed charges and related costs
(14
2,961
2,961
Gain on sale of assets
Loss on equity method investment KBSL
Gain on equity method investment KTIPI
(34,796
(34,796
Interest and other financing costs, net
94,844
44,564
44,564
Income tax expense (benefit)
23,928
(69,693
41,626
(28,067
EBITDAX
457,055
164,820
154,994
319,814
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Kosmos
Equatorial Guinea
Total
Net income (loss)
23,439
38,085
61,524
Exploration expenses
263,067
352
263,419
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(20,266
(20,266
Depletion and depreciation
470,802
56,410
527,212
Equity-based compensation
36,077
36,077
Derivatives, net
(147,280
(147,280
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(98,480
(98,480
Inventory impairment and other
480
480
Disputed charges and related costs
(12,728
(12,728
Gain on sale of assets
(7,666
(7,666
Gain on equity method investment KTIPI
(38,085
(38,085
Interest and other financing costs, net
151,456
151,456
Income tax expense
136,752
36,865
173,617
EBITDAX
757,568
131,712
889,280
|____________________
(1)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period.
(2)
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment through December 31, 2018, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method through this date.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Adjusted Net Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
16,837
(103,273
(36,069
(153,499
Derivatives, net
(14,185
140,272
62,900
178,750
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(11,403
(37,521
(18,692
(57,265
Facilities insurance modifications, net
2,278
1,029
(17,743
9,478
Inventory impairment and other
(24
187
(5
Disputed charges and related costs
626
(14
2,961
Loss on extinguishment of debt
24,794
24,794
4,056
Total selected items before tax
1,484
104,382
51,432
137,975
Income tax expense on adjustments(1)
3,463
(35,963
(16,578
(42,527
Impact of U.S. tax law change
Adjusted net income (loss)
21,784
(34,854
(1,215
(58,051
Net income (loss) per diluted share
0.04
(0.26
(0.09
(0.39
Derivatives, net
(0.03
0.35
0.16
0.45
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(0.03
(0.09
(0.05
(0.14
Facilities insurance modifications, net
(0.04
0.02
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.06
0.06
0.01
Total selected items before tax
0.26
0.13
0.34
Income tax expense on adjustments(1)
0.01
(0.09
(0.04
(0.10
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
0.05
(0.09
0.00
(0.15
Weighted average number of diluted shares
408,230
396,826
401,244
396,218
|____________________
(1)
Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana are 21% and 35%, respectively.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Three months
Six months
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
239,737
222,390
Net cash used in investing activities
(85,033
(164,481
Other cash used in financing activities(1)
(19,287
(22,427
Change in restricted cash
209
4,200
Free cash flow (before dividends)
135,626
39,682
|___________________
(1)
Amounts consist of costs related to the redemption of the senior secured notes, issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt and the purchase of treasury stock.
Operational Summary(1)
(In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Volume Sold
Oil (MMBbl)
Kosmos
5.851
2.895
10.541
4.829
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
0.950
2.830
Total Oil (MMBbl)
5.851
3.845
10.541
7.659
Gas (MMcf)
1.663
3.464
NGL (MMBbl)
0.139
0.251
Total (MMBoe)
6.267
3.845
11.369
7.659
Revenue
Oil sales:
Kosmos
389,286
215,191
680,150
342,387
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
69,198
192,375
Total Oil sales
389,286
284,389
680,150
534,762
Gas sales
4,145
7,807
NGL sales
2,502
4,766
Total sales
395,933
284,389
692,723
534,762
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(11,403
(37,521
(18,692
(57,265
Realized revenue
384,530
246,868
674,031
477,497
Oil and Gas Production Costs
Kosmos
90,977
49,815
170,776
96,583
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
11,666
37,516
Total oil and gas production costs
90,977
61,481
170,776
134,099
Oil sales per Bbl:
Kosmos
66.53
74.32
64.52
70.90
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
72.84
67.98
Total Oil sales per Bbl
66.53
73.96
64.52
69.82
Gas sales per Mcf
2.49
2.25
NGL sales per Bbl
18.01
18.96
Total sales per Boe
63.18
73.96
60.93
69.82
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(2)
(1.95
(12.96
(1.77
(11.86
Realized revenue per Boe(3)
61.36
64.20
59.28
62.34
Oil and gas production costs per Boe:
Kosmos
14.52
17.21
15.02
20.01
Equity method investment Equatorial Guinea
12.28
13.26
Total oil and gas production costs
14.52
15.99
15.02
17.51
|____________________
(1)
For the three and six months June 30, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period.
(2)
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold.
(3)
Realized revenue includes revenue from Kosmos, Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment), and Cash settlements on commodity derivatives; on a per Boe basis realized revenue is calculated using the total Net Volume Sold from both Kosmos and Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment).
|Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 1,003 thousand barrels as of June 30, 2019.
Hedging Summary
As of June 30, 2019(1)
(Unaudited)
Weighted Average Price per Bbl
Index
MBbl
Floor(2)
Sold Put
Ceiling
2019:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
5,256
53.33
43.81
73.57
Swaps
NYMEX WTI
730
52.01
Collars
Argus LLS
500
60.00
88.75
2020:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
6,000
57.50
45.00
80.18
Put spread
Dated Brent
2,000
60.00
50.00
|____________________
(1)
Please see the Company's filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of June 30, 2019 and hedges added since quarter-end.
(2)
"Floor" represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts.
|Note: Excludes 0.5 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00 per Bbl in 2019, 8.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $85.00 per Bbl in 2020 and 1.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $75.00 per Bbl in 2021.
2019 Guidance
FY 2019
Production(1,2)
69,000 73,000 boe per day
Opex
$12.00 $15.00 per boe
DD&A
$22.00 $25.00 per boe
G&A(3)
$115 $125 million
Exploration Expense
~$30 million average per quarter
Net Interest
$35 $37 million per quarter
Tax
$3.00 $5.00 per boe
Capex
$425 $475 million in FY 2019
|____________________
|Note: Ghana/EG revenue calculated by number of cargos.
(1)
3Q 2019 Ghana: 4 cargos Equatorial Guinea 1 cargo. FY 2019 Ghana: 12 cargos Equatorial Guinea 5.5 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil.
(2)
GoM Production 3Q 2019: 22,000-24,000 boe per day. FY 2019 22,000-24,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2019: U.S. Gulf of Mexico: 80%/12%/8%.
(3)
G&A Approximately 70% cash.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190804005060/en/
