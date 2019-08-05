International Business Machines Corp - Doc re (Form 8-K)

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated August 2, 2019 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on August 5, 2019. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.