Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-08-05 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2019- Subscription BLT1T Baltika TLN 07.08.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.07.2019- Interim report, EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 05.08.2019 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.08.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2019 Initial NEOFI NEO Finance VLN listing/admissi on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2019 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2019 Interim report, SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 09.08.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2019 Interim report, LGD1L LITGRID VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.08.2019 Interim report, AMG1L Amber Grid VLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2019 Interim report, NCN1T Nordecon TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2019 Investors event TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2019 Interim report, TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2019 Interim report, MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2019 Interim report, ARC1T Arco Vara TLN 6 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2019 Coupon payment NHCB042523A Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN date Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2019 Extraordinary OAMOBBF1L Orion Asset Management VLN General Meeting UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2019 Coupon payment UPPO070022A UPP Olaines TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.