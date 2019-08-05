Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 2 August 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 2 August 2019

Guernsey, 5 August 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 29 July 2019 and 2 August 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 6,974 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.53 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 29/07/2019 BATE 42 7.64 321 XLON 1,497 7.66 11,471 CHIX 149 7.62 1,135 TRQX 346 7.64 2,643 Total 2,034 7.66 15,571 30/07/2019 BATE 42 7.60 319 XLON 1,633 7.59 12,394 CHIX 151 7.58 1,145 TRQX 168 7.48 1,257 Total 1,994 7.58 15,114 31/07/2019 BATE 43 7.50 323 XLON 89 7.51 668 CHIX 163 7.48 1,219 TRQX 192 7.50 1,440 Total 487 7.49 3,650 01/08/2019 BATE 42 7.50 315 XLON 1,750 7.42 12,976 CHIX 165 7.48 1,234 TRQX 211 7.28 1,536 Total 2,168 7.41 16,062 02/08/2019 BATE 42 7.40 311 XLON 0 - - CHIX 176 7.40 1,302 TRQX 73 7.34 536 Total 291 7.38 2,149







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,849,105 (equal to 30.2% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,630,924, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





Set out below are all trades completed between 29 July 2019 and 2 August 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 29/07/2019 XLON 594 7.66 4,550.04 XLON 306 7.64 2,337.84 XLON 300 7.66 2,298.00 TRQX 200 7.64 1,528.00 XLON 161 7.72 1,242.92 TRQX 126 7.64 962.64 CHIX 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 100 7.66 766.00 CHIX 49 7.62 373.38 BATE 42 7.64 320.88 XLON 31 7.66 237.46 TRQX 20 7.64 152.80 XLON 5 7.72 38.60 Total 2,034 7.66 15,570.56 30/07/2019 XLON 28 7.58 212.240 XLON 324 7.60 2462.40 XLON 318 7.58 2,410.44 XLON 42 7.58 318.36 XLON 184 7.62 1,402.08 XLON 116 7.62 883.92 XLON 74 7.62 563.88 XLON 381 7.60 2,895.60 BATE 42 7.60 319.20 CHIX 151 7.58 1,144.58 TRQX 168 7.48 1,256.64 XLON 166 7.50 1245.00 Total 1,994 7.58 15,114.34 31/07/2019 XLON 65 7.52 488.80 BATE 43 7.50 322.50 TRQX 192 7.50 1440.00 CHIX 76 7.48 568.48 CHIX 87 7.48 650.76 XLON 24 7.48 179.52 Total 487 7.49 3,650.06 01/08/2019 XLON 332 7.50 2,490.00 BATE 42 7.50 315.00 CHIX 44 7.48 329.12 XLON 100 7.48 748.00 XLON 317 7.48 2,371.16 CHIX 100 7.48 748.00 CHIX 21 7.48 157.08 XLON 121 7.40 895.40 XLON 100 7.40 740.00 XLON 186 7.40 1,376.40 XLON 86 7.36 632.96 XLON 65 7.36 478.40 XLON 168 7.36 1,236.48 XLON 275 7.30 2,007.50 TRQX 211 7.28 1,536.08 Total 2,168 7.41 16,061.58 02/08/2019 BATE 42 7.4 310.8 CHIX 176 7.4 1302.4 TRQX 33 7.34 242.22 TRQX 40 7.34 293.6 Total 291 7.38 2,149.02



