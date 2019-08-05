Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property 05-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 August 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio. The Company has sold a 119,600 sq ft industrial warehouse unit in Wolverhampton for GBP6.6 million, in line with the 30 June 2019 valuation, representing a net initial yield1 of 7.27%. The property was purchased in June 2016 for GBP4.5 million as part of a three-property portfolio. Following the disposal, net gearing2 has decreased to 21.3%. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the disposal to fund acquisitions better aligned to its stated investment strategy. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager ), said: "Our ongoing commitment to portfolio management has led to a 42% rental increase and a significant valuation increase since acquisition. While the property has delivered consistent cash flow, we felt that with four years remaining on the lease and current market sentiment to the industrial sector, the time was right to dispose of the asset and crystallise the 47% valuation gain since acquisition." 1 Passing rent divided by sale price plus estimated purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Imlach / Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15603 EQS News ID: 851373 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=851373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=851373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 05, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)