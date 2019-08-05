CWT CWT: Carlson Board Change 05-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST PRESS RELEASE Carlson Board Change Richard (Rick) Carlson Gage appointed Chair of Carlson Inc. Minneapolis, [5] August 2019: Carlson Inc., an international travel management company and private investment firm, announces the appointment of Richard "Rick" Gage as its Non-Executive Chair of the Board, effective August 2, 2019. Appointed Vice-Chair in 2018, Rick succeeds Diana Nelson, who completes her term as Chair of the Board of the company, after two successive terms, as required by the Charter of the Board. Under Diana's stewardship, Carlson underwent a substantial restructuring of its portfolio of businesses, including the sale of its hotels and restaurants; the purchase of 100% of CWT, the B2B4E (business to business organization that ultimately serves our clients' employees) travel management platform; and the launch of Carlson Private Capital Partners, a privately-held middle market investment firm. She remains a member of the board. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce our decision to appoint Rick as Chair of Carlson Inc., following his effective role as Vice Chair," said Michael Sweeney, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of The Board of Directors, Carlson Inc. "The Board also expresses its gratitude to Diana for her leadership of the company these past six years and for positioning Carlson for sustainable, long-term growth. We look forward to an orderly transition of Board leadership under Rick's direction." A director of Carlson Inc. for the past decade, Rick is the founder and former CEO of YourMLSsearch.com, a leader in IDX property search, real estate website design, and online marketing. He is on the board of the Carlson Family Foundation , where he has served for more than 20 years. Rick is also a director of the World Childhood Foundation. He is a graduate of Augsburg University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. -o0o- About Carlson (www.carlson.com [1]) Now in its third generation of closely held family ownership, Carlson is an international travel management company and private investment firm, operating in nearly 145 countries and territories. The foundation of its portfolio of businesses is wholly-owned global travel industry leader, CWT, the B2B4E (business to business for employees) travel management platform. Carlson Private Capital Partners, a middle-market investment firm, was formed by the Carlson family and launched in 2018. Media enquiries: Julian Walker jwalker@mycwt.com +44 (0)77 7582 2766 Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 851101 05-Aug-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18ecd8a928216f49e143bc6ab1b2a1d6&application_id=851101&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

