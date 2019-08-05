

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners Plc. (RCP.L) reported that its profit for the half year ended 30 June 2019 rose to 245.6 million pounds or 158.5 pence per share from 94.1 million pounds or 60.8 pence per share last year.



Profit before tax increased to 245.8 million pounds from 95.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Income and gains was 268.1 million pounds up from 113.9 million pounds last year.



Total returns for the six-month period under review amounted to 8.5%, with company's net asset value per share increasing to 1,958 pence.



