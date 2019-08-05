

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) has agreed to sell a 30% interest in Société des Transports Pétroliers par Pipelines (Trapil) to Pisto SAS for 260 million euros. The company will remain a minority shareholder with an interest of 5.55%.



'Rather than own infrastructure assets, the Group's aim is to hold contracts to use such infrastructure when needed to manage its industrial assets. This sale will help us achieve our target of divesting $5 billion in assets over the period 2019-2020,' said Jean-Pierre Sbraire, CFO of Total.



