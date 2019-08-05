

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) said Monday that it has merged a number of its business entities to simplify the company.



Businesses currently reported within public relations & public affairs, and brand consulting, health & wellness and specialist communications, has been merged with entities within advertising & media investment management or AMIM.



The businesses included Wunderman, VML, Ogilvy PR and OgilvyOne.



In addition,WPP said its US healthcare companies had also been re-aligned with agency partners within AMIM, and Burson Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe merged to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe.



The company noted that the change only affects the business sector reporting structure of the results. But there is no change to the Group-level financial statements or the geographical segmentation.



