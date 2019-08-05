

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) Monday announced that its subsidiary ReAssure Group plc has agreed to acquire the UK closed book business of Quilter plc for 425 million pounds.



The acquisition consists of Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited and its subsidiary Old Mutual Wealth Pensions Trustees Limited, including about 300 employees.



The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, subject to regulatory approval. ReAssure expects the acquisition to deliver substantial synergies and increase future cash generation potential.



The acquisition will add over 0.2 million customer policies and 12 billion pounds of assets to ReAssure's platform. ReAssure's total policy count will be increased to 4.5 million and assets under administration to 81 billion pounds.



ReAssure will fund the deal from its internal resources.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX