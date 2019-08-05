

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's composite PMI results. Final PMI results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the franc. Against the yen and the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1124 against the greenback, 117.82 against the yen, 1.0883 against the franc and 0.9192 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



