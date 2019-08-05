Internet Marketing Company: 5 Ways To Save Money On Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Carinsuranceshoppingsource.com has launched a new blog post that presents five simple methods that can help policyholders find an affordable car insurance deal.

For more info and free quotes, visit https://carinsuranceshoppingsource.com/5-ways-to-save-on-car-insurance/

Car insurance is mandatory for any driver that wants to legally drive on the roads of the US. For some drivers, car insurance is not affordable anymore. Luckily, there are many ways that can help someone to lower his insurance premiums.

Drivers that want to pay less on their insurance should consider the following:

Keep the vehicle parked in a garage . Cars that are parked in well-monitored garages have lower chances of being stolen. Besides that, cars will also be protected against the damages caused by severe weather events or by vandals. For these reasons, the car insurance companies will grant generous discounts to those policyholders that keep their cars parked in a garage.

Maintain a good credit score . Insurance companies claim they found a correlation between the credit score and the chances for a claim to be made. For this reason, drivers with poor credits score will pay more on insurance, while drivers with good or excellent credit score will pay less.

Graduate an approved defensive driving course . Drivers that attend defensive driving courses will learn how to better identify potential road hazards and how to avoid them. Besides that, drivers will learn new safe driving techniques while being guided by an experienced instructor. Graduating a defensive driving course will help drivers lower their insurance rates by 10%-15%.

Enroll in a usage-based insurance program . Drivers that want to obtain a really fast discount, should consider joining a UBI program. Typically, the insurers will place a small telematics device inside the drivers' vehicles in order to monitor their driving habits. Drivers with safe driving habits will have their insurance premiums lowered.

Look for online car insurance quotes. Policyholders are recommended to scan the insurance market at least twice per year. Every time they do that, they should compare multiple online quotes and see if they can find a better insurance deal.

Carinsuranceshoppingsource.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes.

"Drivers that want to pay less on their car insurance have multiple ways that can help them achieve this task. Comparing multiple online car insurance quotes is just one of them", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

