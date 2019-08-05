

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday after China's central bank allowed its yuan to fall below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar, fueling speculation that Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 46.34 points or 1.62 percent to 2,821.50 ahead of July trade and inflation data due this week.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 2.85 percent at 26,151.32 as businesses braced for major disruptions amid a general strike in the city.



Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, has warned that mass protests have pushed the region to the brink of a 'very dangerous situation'.



China's private sector continued to expand at a marginal pace in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed today. The Caixin composite output index rose to 50.9 in July from 50.6 in June.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.6 from 52.0 in June. This was the lowest score in five months.



Japanese shares closed sharply lower to hit a two-month low as the yen strengthened and companies such as Kobe Steel and Sysmex posted dismal earnings.



The Nikkei average ended down 366.87 points or 1.74 percent at 20,720.29, its lowest level since June 5. The broader Topix index closed 1.8 percent lower at 1,505.88, its lowest closing in two months.



Exporters such as Sony, Daikin Industries, Nissan and Panasonic lost 3-4 percent as a flight to safety lifted the yen up by as much as 0.8 percent.



Kobe Steel plunged 15.2 percent to hit a seven-year low after the steelmaker cut its FY profit forecast. Likewise, medical devices maker Sysmex lost 12.5 percent after posting weaker-than-expected profits for the April-June quarter.



Market heavyweight SoftBank gave up 3.5 percent and Fast Retailing dropped 1.1 percent. On the positive side, carmaker Subaru climbed 3.9 percent on reporting a 48 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit.



Japan's service sector began the third quarter with a moderate growth pace in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed. The Jibun Bank services Purchasing Managers' Index fell slightly to 51.8 in July from 51.9 in June.



Australian markets extended losses into a fourth straight session as global growth worries on the back escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China took a toll on mining stocks.



Investors also digested weak data showing that Australia's service sector fell deeply into contraction in July.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 128.30 points or 1.90 percent to 6,640.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 135.50 points or 1.98 percent at 6,710.60.



The big four banks ended down between 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent ahead of a RBA policy meeting on Tuesday.



Falling iron ore and copper prices pulled down miners, with mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto falling around 3.5 percent each. Smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group slumped 7.2 percent.



Rare earths miner Lynas Corp plunged 5.6 percent on reports of new hurdles to obtaining a licence permit for its Malaysian plant.



Oil Search advanced 2.9 percent after Papua New Guinea signaled backed a previously agreed multibillion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal involving the company.



Seoul stocks hit a three-year low as the yuan's depreciation sparked fears of a currency war. The Kospi average fell 51.15 points or 2.56 percent to 1,946.98, extending losses for a fourth day and marking the lowest level since Jan. 3.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2.2 percent, chemical firm LG Chem lost 4.8 percent and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. retreated 4.1 percent.



New Zealand shares fell sharply, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 97.84 points or 0.90 percent at 10,766.03. Heavyweight A2 Milk paced the declines to end down as much as 3.3 percent.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down more than 2 percent even as data showed the country's economy expanded at a broadly stable pace in the second quarter.



U.S. stocks hit their lowest levels since late June on Friday as investors fretted about an escalating trading conflict with China as well as mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.



Meanwhile, the latest jobs report showed that job growth slowed in July while wages picked up moderately.



The Dow slipped 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3 percent.



