

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor confidence deteriorated sharply in August to its lowest level in nearly five years, amid a steep drop in the current situation assessment and expectations, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index of the survey tumbled to -13.7 from -5.8 in July, marking its lowest level since October 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -7.



The current situation index dropped to -7.3 from 1.8 in the previous month. The latest reading was the lowest since January 2015.



The expectations measure slid to -20 from -13, reaching its lowest level since August 2012.



'The measures announced by the central banks have not led to a change in economic expectations,' Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said.



The sentiment index for Germany dropped to its lowest level since October 2009, suggesting that a recession in the biggest euro area economy is inevitable.



The other regions of the world are also struggling with large discounts, Sentix said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX