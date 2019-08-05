ReNu Energy signed an agreement last week for the sale of its Australian solar assets to CleanPeak Energy, a commercial rooftop solar startup.Queensland-based independent power producer ReNu Energy's 12-month bid to secure debt and equity funding has been resolved with the decision to sell its embedded network operations, as well as the Amaroo Solar PV facility, to CleanPeak Energy. "Having not been successful in raising the necessary funds required to build out our portfolio and acquire further assets to move the company into a cash-flow-positive position, the board and I believe that this transaction ...

