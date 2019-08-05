

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks plunged on Monday to extend losses from the previous session as a flare up in tensions between the world's two largest economies dented appetite for riskier assets.



After U.S. President Donald Trump moved to impose additional 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese products, China's central bank today allowed its yuan to fall below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar, fueling speculation that Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter Trump's latest tariff threat.



Weak regional data also dented sentiment. Euro area investor confidence deteriorated sharply in August to its lowest level in nearly five years, amid a steep drop in the current situation assessment and expectations, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed.



The investor confidence index of the survey tumbled to -13.7 from -5.8 in July, marking its lowest level since October 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -7.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 117 points or 2.20 percent at 5,242 after declining as much as 3.6 percent on Friday.



Total SA shares fell nearly 2 percent. The integrated oil and gas firm has agreed to sell a 30 percent interest in Société des Transports Pétroliers par Pipelines (Trapil) to Pisto SAS for 260 million euros.



Luxury retailer LVMH, which has heavy exposure to China, lost 3.5 percent.



