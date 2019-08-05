Amdocs Management LTD: Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft

Amdocs and Microsoft to cooperate to help CSPs drive growth and accelerate their journey to the cloud

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2019(NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the extension of its global business, technology and services collaboration with Microsoft to new strategic domains that will help communication service providers (CSPs) continue to shape the connected society with differentiated, cloud-based services. Transitioning industry accelerators to the cloud means CSPs can now more rapidly launch innovative offerings to market. Amdocs and Microsoft will collaborate across several domains, including Data and AI, NFV and virtualized networking, IoT (including eSIM) and Media.



Following our past announcement onONAP, today we are also announcing that SES, a global satellite operator, will be the first to deliver virtual network services, such as SD-WAN, orchestrated and managed using Amdocs NFV Powered by ONAP on Microsoft Azure. This is an additional proof-point of the industry momentum behind ONAP and Amdocs and Microsoft's continued commitment to innovate and promote open source networking solutions to accelerate the adoption of NFV.

In addition, as CSPs look to become more data-empowered, Amdocs announced its scalable, Hadoop-based data management platform and self-service visualization and reporting solution is now available hosted on Azure. CSPs can now bring real-time data from multiple sources, both cloud-based and on-premises, into a communications industry-specific data model based on best practice, prebuilt reports and visualization capabilities. This will allow them to swiftly turn real-time, high-quality operational data into new insights to enhance customer experience.

"As the communications and media industries merge, CSPs are jockeying to bring fresh, new offerings to their brand to retain and grow their customer base and gain market share," said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. "With today's expanded agreement, CSPs can now offer a one-stop shop of new and differentiated cloud services to drive growth, stickiness and value-add, while also streamlining operations, improving service agility and reducing complexity."

Bob De Haven, general manager, worldwide media & communications industries at Microsoft Corp. said, "Amdocs and Microsoft have been working together for several years to enable and develop services to accelerate CSPs' transformation to the cloud. Through this expansion of our work together, Microsoft and Amdocs will collaborate on new work across several of the industry's most important growth drivers, including expanding into the media and entertainment business, leveraging artificial intelligence and evolving to open, cloud-based services."

Supporting Resources

Find out more about amdocsONE (https://www.amdocs.com/amdocsone)

(https://www.amdocs.com/amdocsone) Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website (http://www.amdocs.com/Pages/HomePage.aspx)

(http://www.amdocs.com/Pages/HomePage.aspx) Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=113915&p=rssSubscription&t=&id=&) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/Amdocs), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/amdocs/), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/amdocs) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/amdocs)

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 19 and May 28, 2019.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com