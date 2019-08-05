

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were deep in the red on Monday, joining a global selloff as simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and China spurred fears that a deepening trade war will depress demand.



Meanwhile, the U.K. service sector growth improved in July on renewed increase in new work, data from IHS Markit showed today.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.4 in July from 50.2 in June. The reading was forecast to rise marginally to 50.5.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 148 points or 2 percent at 7,258 after tumbling 2.3 percent on Friday.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings dropped 1.6 percent. The bank reported higher profit in its first half with strong revenues in most segments.



Further, the lender announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer John Flint and said it intends to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1 billion.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were down around 1.5 percent as oil prices fell amid renewed global economic growth concerns.



Ocado declined 3 percent and Marks & Spencer Group lost 4 percent after they announced a deal to set up an online food joint venture.



Advertising giant WPP fell over 2 percent after saying it has merged a number of its business entities to simplify the company.



