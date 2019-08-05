Cold Pain Therapy Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold pain therapy market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9%. Rising incidence of orthopedic diseases has led to high growth of the market. CDC estimated that nearly 78 million people in the U.S., aged 18 years or above, are expected to be diagnosed with arthritis by 2040.

Key suggestions from the report:

OTC products dominated the market in 2018 due to affordability and easy availability of products such as creams, gels, sprays, and roll-ons

Orthopedic conditions held a significant market share in 2018 owing to rising prevalence of various musculoskeletal and joint disorders, such as osteoarthritis

The sports medicine segment is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of sport-related injuries

Retail pharmacies accounted for a considerable revenue share in 2018, owing to increase in their demand due to easy availability of products

Among all distribution channels, e-commerce is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to lucrative offers and discounts available online

North America dominated the cold pain therapy market in 2018 due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders and presence of key market players in the region

dominated the cold pain therapy market in 2018 due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders and presence of key market players in the region Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a high rate over the forecast period due to rising geriatric population, coupled with growing healthcare awareness in the region

is likely to grow at a high rate over the forecast period due to rising geriatric population, coupled with growing healthcare awareness in the region Some of the major companies in the market are Beiersdorf; Breg, Inc.; DJO Global; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; and Össur Corporate

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Cold Pain Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (OTC, Prescription-based), By Application, By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cold-pain-therapy-market

Rising number of road accidents and traumatic injuries is leading to a high growth of the market. According to WHO data, every year nearly 10 million people suffer injuries in road accidents or incur a disability as a result of injuries in head, chest, arms, and legs. Thus, with the increasing number of road accidents, the demand for therapy products for pain management is rising. Increasing number of sports injuries also play a pivotal role in the rising demand for these products. The most common types of sport injuries are dislocated joints, muscle sprains & strains, tear of ligaments & tendons that hold the joints together, and fractured bones, including the vertebrae.

Geriatric population is a significant target population driving the market. Countries such as Germany and China have high geriatric population base. This factor is contributing to market growth. According to CDC, 1 in every 4 adults are affected by osteoarthritis. Thus, rising geriatric population is expected to increase the demand for cold pain therapy products.

Grand View Research has segmented the cold pain therapy market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Cold Pain Therapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

OTC Products



Gels, Ointments, & Creams





Sprays & Foams





Patches





Roll-Ons





Cold Packs





Others



Prescription Products



Motorized Devices





Non-motorized Devices

Cold Pain Therapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Orthopedic Conditions



Post-operative Therapy



Sports Medicine



Post-trauma Therapy

Cold Pain Therapy Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



E-commerce

Cold Pain Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Metabolomics Market - Growing global base of geriatric population triggering the incidence rates of target diseases especially diabetes and the rising prevalence of cancer are some of the other drivers of this market.

Growing global base of geriatric population triggering the incidence rates of target diseases especially diabetes and the rising prevalence of cancer are some of the other drivers of this market. Pharmaceuticals and Food Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies Market - Deceptive representation of an original pharmaceutical and food product is referred to as counterfeiting. High growth of cheap and low-quality counterfeit products especially pertaining to the pharmaceutical and food industries have accelerated the rate of implementation of anti-counterfeiting technologies.

Deceptive representation of an original pharmaceutical and food product is referred to as counterfeiting. High growth of cheap and low-quality counterfeit products especially pertaining to the pharmaceutical and food industries have accelerated the rate of implementation of anti-counterfeiting technologies. Cholangitis Market - Cholangitis is the term used for infection in the common bile duct of the individual. Bile duct is the tube that carries bile juice, which is helpful for digestion, from liver to intestine and gallbladder. The cause of cholangitis is bacterial infection.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg