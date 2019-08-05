

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $249 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $3.62 billion from $3.59 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $249 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year.



